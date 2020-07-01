Armed assailants rob Appleton Estate

KINGSTON, Jamaica — J Wray and Nephew Limited has confirmed a robbery at its Appleton Estate operations in St Elizabeth this morning.

The company said it was the first such robbery in the company's history and it has come as a surprise given Appleton's extensive outreach, strong community relationships and leadership in the corporate responsibility space.

Reports are that armed assailants entered the compound's administration office in search of cash.

“We can confirm that no one was physically hurt during the incident, but the team is emotionally shaken,” the company said in a press release.

The company said it is focused on ensuring that members of staff affected by the incident receive the support they need.

It noted that the Jamaica Constabulary Force has responded and are actively following leads.

“We implore members of the local community and anyone else that may have information to share this with the Siloah Police Department at 876-963-9564,” the company said.

The company further indicated that it will move quickly to enhance security at Appleton Estate and undertake a review of its security protocols for all its locations across the island in order to further safeguard its staff and property from criminal elements.