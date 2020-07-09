Armed ex-convict fatally shot in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here say an ex-convict was this morning shot and killed when he pointed a firearm at an officer who was responding to a dispute in the Top Albion community on the outskirts of Mandeville.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Ricardo Spence, otherwise called 'Ratty', of Top Albion.

Head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis, told OBSERVER ONLINE that shortly after 10:00 am, the officer in responding to the dispute saw Spence armed with a machete.

“When ordered to drop the machete, the man [Spence] dropped the machete and pulled a firearm and pointed it in the policeman's direction. The policeman ordered him [Spence] to drop the firearm and he refused. The policeman fired shots and he [Spence] sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead,” Francis said.

He said the deceased had been convicted for housebreaking and larceny.

The Independent Commission of Investigations is probing the fatal shooting.

Superintendent Francis is urging witnesses to come forward.

“We again ask any witnesses that can assist in the investigation to come forward. Also, these are not outcomes that we desire, but in the case where the police officer's life, or that of other citizens, is in danger, then the outcome is like this,” Francis added.

Kasey Williams