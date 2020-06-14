Arrangements being made for charter flight from Europe to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith says that efforts are ongoing to coordinate a charter flight from Europe so that Jamaicans in “far flung” locations may have a route through which to return home.

The arrangements are being made through the Jamaican Embassy in Belgium, which is seeking to engage the services of TUI airlines for a charter to Jamaica in coming weeks.

Thousands of Jamaicans became stranded overseas when the country's air and sea ports were ordered closed to incoming passenger traffic on March 24 amid measures to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the embassy, the flight will originate with passengers in Amsterdam in the Netherlands, board others in London (Gatwick) and then travel directly to Jamaica.

It said the exact date of the flight will be determined once information on connecting flights from other countries become available, but the flight is expected to be arranged before the end of June.

The embassy provided the following information for prospective passengers:

All expressions of serious interest are to be sent by Wednesday, June 17 directly to Travel Plus travel agent, which is responsible for all arrangements, at travelplus.business@travelplus.be.

Please identify the airport where you will join the charter flight — Schiphol in Amsterdam or Gatwick in London. There is no possibility of joining the flight in London from outside of the United Kingdom.

As this is a charter, the cost per person is dependent on the number of passengers overall. Based on current interest, the estimated cost for the trip is $900 euros including taxes and baggage. The baggage entitlement will be confirmed. The cost is subject to reduction if passenger number increase and passengers will be refunded under these circumstances.

The embassy said all passengers of Jamaican nationality are required to register before travel at www.jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm.

Likewise, passengers travelling on any other passport are required to register before travel at www.visitjamaica.com.