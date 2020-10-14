Arrest of soldiers sign of robust system, strong JDF-JCF partnership, says army

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has responded to last night's incident in St Elizabeth in which two of its members were arrested.

In a very short statement released to the media, the JDF said the operation and arrest were demonstrative of its "robust internal monitoring system" as well as the strength of the continued partnership between the JDF and JCF.

It also pledged to continue working closely with the JCF in its investigation.

The two soldiers were arrested by a joint police/military team after failing to stop at a check point and later engaging the team in a shootout. They were found to have been carrying a quantity of marijuana.

