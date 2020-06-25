Artisan Village at Hampden Wharf to be opened soon

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, says the Artisan Village at Hampden Wharf in Falmouth, Trelawny, will be opened in another few weeks.

He made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 25.

“In the process, we have trained approximately 175 craft vendors/traders so far to deal with this,” Bartlett said.

The craft vendors received training in innovative craft development and effective leadership to equip them with the relevant skills to sustain their entrepreneurial business ventures.

The Artisan Village is to be themed to tell the unique story of Falmouth and offer Jamaicans and visitors a unique opportunity to share local food, drink, art, craft and culture.

The village, which is financed by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), forms part of the wider Hampden Wharf Development project, and will be the first of a series of other similar facilities that will be located in resort areas across the island.

This project is a collaborative effort between the Port Authority of Jamaica and the Urban Development Corporation.

The project features extension of the port connecting the locals with visitors; paved surfaces with mixed textures and defined paths; landscaped areas; storyboards where applicable; adaptive reuse of historic buildings; rich mix of retail and local eateries; craft and history.