As Jodian Fearon laid to rest, J'cans call for justice

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tributes continue to pour out across social media as Jodian Fearon, the young woman who died shortly after giving birth in April, was laid to rest today.

The funeral service for Fearon, which was held at Boulevard Baptist Church in Kingston, was streamed live online this morning.

Fearon, a first-time mom, died on April 24 after a journey that saw her travelling across the Corporate Area and being denied access to health care at several of the island's major hospitals.

She was initially suspected to have COVID-19 but subsequently tested negative for the infectious disease.

The hashtag #JusticeForJodian has been trending on Twitter for most of the day.

One Twitter user said “Today I would love to extend my deepest condolences to @portiaghaut (Portia Haughton, Fearon's mother) who will have to bury her daughter, Jodian today. Injustice should have no place in Jamaica. I'm wishing for you the greatest of strength during this time.”

Another added “Jodian Fearon, beautiful queen, you were dealt a raw deal. You were treated as less than. You were misdiagnosed. You were stigmatized. You suffered. You gave birth to a little queen, a light in all this darkness. I pray your family be comforted. Rest well. #JusticeforJodian"

“I pray to God that Jodian's passing will not be in vein! She needs justice! #justiceforJodian" wrote one user.

Fearon's death triggered national outrage, with Prime Minister Andrew Holness describing the events leading up to it as “most upsetting”.

A criminal investigation has since been launched.

This week acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey announced that the investigation into Fearon's death neared completion and the file will soon be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.