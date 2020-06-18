As country records 12 new COVID-19 cases, Tufton urges caution

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica today recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 638.

Eight of the new cases are imported cases from the United States (US), one from Canada, and three are contacts of an imported case from the US. The new cases bring to 134 the number of imported cases, and to 222 the contacts of confirmed cases.

The new cases consist of eight females and four males, ranging in age from four years old to 65 years old. They are from St James (four); St Ann (two); Kingston and St Andrew (one); Clarendon (two); St Elizabeth (one); Manchester (one); and Westmoreland (one).

Dr Tufton singled out the imported case with the contact transmission to highlight the importance of travellers staying home pending their test results.

He said the patient arrived on June 1 and was tested at the airport. The person was subsequently extracted from their home, and subsequent tests of family members in the home revealed that there were three positive cases in that home, transmitted from the person who came in.

“Staying home is important for the protection of those individuals who come in, and for those persons who reside in those settings,” he said, explaining that one of the new cases was the parent of the contact, a person who would perhaps be in the vulnerable group.

Regarding the countries with the highest risk profile, the minister said between June 1-16, four cases came out of Canada, three from the United Kingdom, and 27 from the US. The state of New York alone accounted for 15 cases, while Florida accounted for nine.

“New York and Florida are where the risk seem to be represented most in terms of the positive cases,” Dr Tufton said.

Meanwhile, as of today, seven more patients have recovered and have been released from care. The country's recovery rate now stands at 72 per cent.

One critically ill and one moderately ill patient are among 165 active cases currently under investigation.