Asafa's statue to be unveiled on Sunday — Grange
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says all is set for the unveiling of the statue of Jamaican Olympian Asafa Powell on Sunday, February 9.
Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, will unveil the statue in a special ceremony at Statue Park in the National Stadium, beginning at 5:00pm.
Grange has invited the public to attend the ceremony and witness the unveiling of the statue.
“This is the final of four statues that we commissioned as part of the Jamaica 55 Legacy programme to celebrate the achievements of our outstanding athletes. The statues not only highlight Jamaican athletic success but will serve as inspiration for all of us about what is possible when we try. So I invite as many people as possible to join us on Sunday and celebrate with Asafa,” Grange said.
Renowned Jamaican sculptor Basil Watson was engaged by the ministry to design statues in honour of Usain Bolt, Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce, Veronica Campbell Brown and Asafa Powell.
