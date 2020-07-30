Asafa Powell requests paternity test for daughter
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Olympian Asafa Powell has requested a paternity test for his daughter.
This development comes after he was hauled before the courts this morning, on a request from his ex Amita Persaud Webb that he pay a monthly sum of $40,000 in maintenance towards the child.
According to a well placed OBSERVER ONLINE source, Powell and Persaud Webb had an informal arrangement where Powell should have been paying $25,000 in maintenance each month, but the former sprinting sensation did not honour that commitment.
The source said as a result, Persaud Webb decided to get a formal agreement through the courts for $40,000, but Powell threw a spoke in the wheel when he disputed paternity.
Subsequently, the arrangement of $25,000 remains in place until the paternity dispute is settled.
Powell has two other children, both boys, and Persaud Webb recently gave birth to a baby girl.
