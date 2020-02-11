Asafa is proof that support makes a difference —Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says sprinter Asafa Powell became “one of Jamaica's greatest athletes” because of “a critical eye, care and support” of his coach, family and community.

Grange was speaking at the unveiling of the statue in tribute to Powell on Sunday at the National Stadium.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness unveiled the statue during a special ceremony.

Grange said Asafa Powell's outstanding career showed, “how consistent, determined and strategic support can trigger success of immeasurable proportions”.

The minister praised Powell's parents — William and Cislyn — as well as coach Stephen Francis who discovered Asafa after he finished seventh in his final race at Boys and Girls Champs.

“Incredibly, with his coming seventh, Stephen Francis… saw his talent and began to work with him. This inauspicious intervention has led to the creation of one of Jamaica's greatest athletes,” Grange said.

Asafa Powell is the first Jamaican to break the world record in the 100 metres and has completed the 100 metres in under ten seconds more times than anyone. His world record currently stands at 97 sub-10 seconds finishes.

The minister said the unveiling of the statue represented the “fulfilment of a promise we made a few years ago on the back of our unparalleled successes in the field of athletics – that we would create statues in recognition of four of our greatest athletes”.

The statue of Asafa Powell is the final of the four to be mounted in Statue Park at the National Stadium following sculptures of Usain Bolt, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Veronica Campbell Brown.

The renowned Jamaican sculptor Basil Watson was commissioned to produce all four sculptures under the Jamaica 55 Legacy Programme.

Grange praised Watson, whom she described as a “national treasure” for his “great work on all four statues, which has assisted us in achieving our objectives”.