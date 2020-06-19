Assessments being made for possible reopening of sports bars
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie said assessments are being undertaken for the possible reopening of sports bars.
“We are looking to make some recommendations along those lines as to where we intend to go,” McKenzie said.
He also said an extension has been granted for the opening of community bars and taverns until the end of the month.
McKenzie noted that the ministry has seen positive response from bar operators in complying with the protocols that have been set.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government will, in short order, announce the way forward regarding how restaurants should reopen.
This follows the completion of health and safety protocols to govern the operation of these establishments as the country resumes economic activities.
“The COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force has done significant work on how restaurants should reopen. So in very short order, we should be able to say how restaurants should reopen,” Holness said.
The Prime Minister was speaking during the sitting of the House of Representatives on June 16.
