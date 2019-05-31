At least 11 dead, six wounded in Virginia shooting — police

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — A gunman went on a shooting spree at a government building complex in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Friday afternoon, killing 11 people and wounding six, police said.

The gunman, a long time public utilities employee, was also killed after trading fire with responding officers, police chief James Cervera told a news conference.

The shooting happened just after 4:00 pm, when the gunman entered one of the buildings at the Virginia Beach municipal complex and "immediately began to indiscriminately fire on all of the victims," Cervera said.

The wounded included a police officer, who was saved by his bulletproof vest.

The building where the shooting took place in Virginia Beach, a city on the east coast of the US about 200 miles (320 kilometres) southeast of Washington, housed the city's public works and utilities offices.