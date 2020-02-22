At least four seriously injured in Mandeville gas station fire
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — At least four people have been hospitalised following yesterday's massive fire at the Heaven's Fesco gas station at the intersection of Perth, Manchester and Caledonia roads.
"We (police) understand that at least four people have suffered severe burns and they are being treated at hospital. Also, three other people turned up with other kinds of injuries. Investigations are ongoing by both the fire department and the police," head of the Manchester Police Superintendent Gary Francis told journalists after the blaze was brought under control.
Initial reports said 12 vehicles were damaged by the blaze.
An eyewitness who caught when the fire started on video, said gas was pouring from one of the pumps at the gas station before the blaze started.
The fire, which started some time after 5:00 pm, had sent people in the busy town panicking. Several vehicles were damaged as motorists fled the scene.
Deputy Superintendent at the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Rohan Powell, told the Jamaica Observer that the firefighters saw thick smoke and dispatched one unit to the scene immediately.
"We actually observed the fire and we responded to investigate and then calls started to come in. We arrived on the scene with one tanker. Initially, one of our other units was tied up at a motor vehicle accident. We left [the accident scene] and responded [with a second unit]. The Christiana [fire station] later responded with another unit," he said.
"When we arrived the whole place was engulfed in flames. We managed to bring the situation under control. We later discovered that over 12 vehicles were damaged. We learnt that three individuals were injured in the fire," he went on.
He disclosed that an off-duty firefighter used a fire extinguisher to fight the blaze until other firefighters arrived on scene.
Francis told the Observer that 20 police officers were deployed to cordon and control the scene.
Kasey Williams
