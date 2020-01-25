Atlanta Georgia Relays executives visit Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Officials from the United States of America Track and Field (USATF) Georgia and the Atlanta Georgia International Relays (AGR) will be in Jamaica January 27-30 for a series of meetings with members of the track and field community and key stakeholders.

According to AGR, the primary objective of the visit is to drive interest in the meet as they seek to make AGR the meet of choice on the US annual track and field calendar.

AGR said it has experienced significant growth over its five years existence, evolving from 350 participating athletes in its first staging to approximately 2,000 in 2019.

The body noted that increasing the number of participating schools from Jamaica is top on their agenda.

In that regard, they will address the regional meetings of the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) in Kingston and Manchester on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Included in the visiting contingent are USATF Georgia Association Executives Master's and Athlete Advisory Vice-Chairman, Karnell Vickers, Vice President of Sponsorships Arlena Epps, and Co-Founder of the Atlanta Georgia Relays, Taneisha Murray.

“I am honoured and excited to represent AGR2020 and USA Track and Field Georgia, in inviting Jamaican class athletes to this track meet. I have witnessed the physical and social growth of the athletes who have competed at this international event. As a World class Masters Athlete, I know first-hand the benefit of international meets. The earlier our athletes experience this level of competition, the more prepared they will be physically, socially and culturally,” Vickers said.

USATF Georgia has officially endorsed the Atlanta Georgia Relays and are sponsors of AGR2020.

This year, the AGR will host its 6th staging from May 23 to May 24 in Atlanta, Georgia at the McEachern High School.

Some of Jamaica's leading schools in track and field have attended the AGR over the years including seven-time girls' Champion, ISSA Boys and Girls Championships, Edwin Allen High and eight -time boys' Champion Calabar High, as well as Wolmer's High, Petersfield and Excelsior High.

The AGR said it enjoys support from countries such as Argentina, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Bahamas, Guyana, Puerto Rico, Grenada, Belize, Bermuda, Antigua, US Virgin Islands, Barbados, Canada, UK, St Kitts and Haiti which sets the stage for a great event, in competition against their USA counterparts.