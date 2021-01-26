Attack on the homeless 'a new low' — PNP councillors

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) councillors in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Council have condemned the “spate of violence and savagery that has befallen the homeless community” within the Corporate Area.

This follows yesterday's reports that six homeless men were attacked, five fatally, in separate incidents in Downtown Kingston and Half Way Tree St Andrew during the night.

The minority caucus said the killing of these five homeless people is numbered among the most depraved acts in this country.

“It is a new low,” the Caucus said in a press release moments ago.

The caucus said there can be no justification for any attack on the most vulnerable Jamaicans and every well thinking citizen must decry this heinous crime.

“Though homeless these individuals are still a part of the society, they are human beings and citizens and should be treated as such. Many of them are homeless because they have fallen upon hard times and only require the assistance of a good Samaritan or humane public policy to help them to get back on their feet. If given the opportunity any one of them may have come to make a meaningful contribution to the society,” minority caucus leader, Councillor Andrew Swaby said.

Councillor Swaby further encouraged people with information that might assist in identifying the perpetrators responsible for these crimes to share this information with the police.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolence to the relatives and friends of all the individuals who have lost their lives. We also pray for a speedy recovery for the individual who sustained injury in the attack,” Swaby said.