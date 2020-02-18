Attacks on women and children must end –Security Minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang has condemned the murder of Donna Brathwaite of Regent Street and Shontoll McCarthy of Nelson Street in Kingston.

Both women were shot to death in separate incidents on Sunday, February 16. McCarthy's 5-year-old son was also shot and injured.

Chang said that the cruel and brutal attacks on women and children are shameful and barbaric.

“We are concerned about the increasing attacks on our women and children. These attacks are not only heinous but barbaric and horrendous,” the minister said, noting that “callous attacks on people and a complete disregard for the sanctity of life is unforgivable and will not be tolerated”.

While expressing condolences to the families of the deceased, Chang sought to assure the public that the Government continued to pursue legislative solutions to strengthen security measures.

He noted that much progress has been made with amendments to the Firearms Act which will include stiffer penalties for illegal possession and use of firearms.

“We hope that these amendments will serve as a greater deterrent to these criminals who continue to target our vulnerable population,” he said.

He added that conversations are being held with the police high command, to ensure strong operational measures that curb murders, collect greater evidence and detain more criminals.