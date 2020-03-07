Attorney Joy Stephenson-Laws appointed Jamaica's Honorary Consul in Los Angeles

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prominent health attorney in Los Angeles, California, Jamaican Joy Stephenson-Laws, has been appointed Jamaica's new Honorary Consul in Los Angeles.

Stephenson -Laws received her appointment and writ of commission from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson-Smith on February 7 this year.

The new Honorary Consul who hails from Sherwood Content in Trelawny, will be commissioned by Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks at a special installation ceremony on March 14, in Los Angeles.

According to the ministry, Stephenson-Laws who emigrated to the United States over 40 years ago earned a Bachelor of Arts from Loma Linda University and a Juris Doctor from Loyola University. She has spent her entire legal career addressing public benefit issues with a special emphasis on healthcare.

Stephenson-Laws is founding and managing partner of Stephenson, Acquisto & Colman, a premier healthcare industry litigation firm.