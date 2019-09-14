Attorney Sashakay Fairclough shot dead
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A woman was on Friday shot dead and her family member shot and injured in Brook Green, Ocho Rios, St Ann.
She has been identified as 31-year-old attorney-at-law Sashakay Fairclough.
Police reports are that the attorney and her family member were travelling in a motor vehicle around 5:45 pm in the community when gunmen drove up in a vehicle beside them and opened gunfire, before escaping.
Fairclough was hit multiple times in the upper body, while her family member was shot in the abdomen.
The two were taken to hospital where Fairclough was pronounced dead and her family member admitted.
In December 2017, Fairclough was featured in the Jamaica Observer's All Woman publication.
At that time, Fairclough explained her passion for people and advocacy and said she used every platform available to her to encourage young people to be bold and stand up for what they believe in.
