Attorney general takes issue with judge's comment on SOE, ZOSO

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte has taken issue with comments made by a parish judge who stated that the declaration of Public States of Emergency (SOE) and Zones of Special Operations (ZOSO) will not solve the country's crime problems.

While quoting a Jamaica Observer tweet this morning which relayed the judge's position, Malahoo Forte wrote, “I find this headline and reported comment by the parish judge (assuming it is accurate) to be most unfortunate, inappropriate and unnecessary”.

The headline in question read, 'Judge slams SOE, ZOSO as she chides pregnant accused women'.

“They could call a ZOSO and SOE; it is not going to solve crime. Children are conceived and born in violence,” Parish Judge Maxine Ellis said while reprimanding three women, two of whom are pregnant, and were involved in a brawl.

The judge further stated that children are raised in violence, suggesting that this is the root cause of crime in the country.