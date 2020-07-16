Attorney hit with multiple fraud charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Attorney-at-law Peter Asher was hit with several fraud-related charges after being picked up by detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime (CTOC) Investigation Branch today.

According to the police, 53-year-old Asher, who resides on Norbook Drive, Kingston 8, was charged with forgery and conspiracy to forge National Lubricants and Fuels Limited's company seal, seven counts of instrument of transfers, and seven counts of causing property to be transferred by means of forged documents.

Lawmen said the charges came following a ruling by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The police said Asher was released on $1 million bail and is to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on August 4.