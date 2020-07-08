Aubyn Hill appointed JLP treasurer

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) yesterday announced the appointment of Senator Aubyn Hill as treasurer for the party effective June 30, 2020. In that role, Hill replaces Phillip Henriques, who the party said it expects will join the House of Representatives as an MP after the next general election. He is slated to challenge Richard Azan, the incumbent People's National Party's member of parliament for Clarendon North West.

Hill, meanwhile, has over 35 years working experience in the private sector. He sits on various corporate boards and also serves on the University Council, which governs four campuses of the University of the West Indies.

His academic qualifications include an MBA from Harvard Business School.