Audrey Marks warns US-based Jamaicans against attempting to travel

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks says Jamaican farm workers currently on farms in the United States should remain on their assigned properties as an agreement has been reached with the employers to secure accommodation for all workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

“To all Jamaicans in the United States, workers and members of the diaspora, Jamaica is now under an Emergency Order – the airports are closed and no incoming passengers will be allowed before April 7th. The complaint of being 'bored and having things to do in Jamaica' is not an acceptable reason to contest the travel restrictions, "oono too 'ard a earin!” the ambassador shared in a Facebook post.

Marks said Wednesday was a difficult day where they were faced with the task of transporting and finding accommodation for over 200 Jamaicans who showed up at various airports.

She noted that yesterday more people showed up at airports trying to connect to Jamaica.

“I am calling on Jamaicans at home who have family members in the US to discourage them from attempting to travel at this time,” she said.

“I never thought I would see the day when I am pleading with Jamaicans to stay in the US, but folks COVID-19 is a really serious matter, it's better to be bored than dead... let's all work together to keep all our loved ones safe,” Marks continued.

The ambassador said the Jamaican government was thankful for all the hotel owners accommodating Jamaican workers and to Delta Airlines for returning travellers at no additional cost.

She also thanked the team of Consuls General Alsion Wilson, Oliver Mair, Elaine Bryan, and the team led by Alrene Richards Barr at the Atlanta Airport.