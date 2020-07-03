August 10 elections for Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley today announced that general elections will be held here on August 10.

Rowley told Parliament that he had advised President Paula Mae Weekes, “to dissolve this Parliament at midnight tonight… (and) that Nomination Day will be Friday, July 17.

“I wish all my colleagues a safe, happy, enjoyable, productive campaign and I look forward to seeing all of them somewhere in Trinidad before the next Parliament,” Rowley told legislators.

In the last general election held in 2015, Rowley led the People's National Movement to a 23-18 victory over the then People's Partnership administration of Kamla Persad Bissessar.