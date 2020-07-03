August 10 elections for Trinidad
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley today announced that general elections will be held here on August 10.
Rowley told Parliament that he had advised President Paula Mae Weekes, “to dissolve this Parliament at midnight tonight… (and) that Nomination Day will be Friday, July 17.
“I wish all my colleagues a safe, happy, enjoyable, productive campaign and I look forward to seeing all of them somewhere in Trinidad before the next Parliament,” Rowley told legislators.
In the last general election held in 2015, Rowley led the People's National Movement to a 23-18 victory over the then People's Partnership administration of Kamla Persad Bissessar.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy