August 31 sentencing for two cops convicted of corruption

HANOVER, Jamaica — Two police constables are to be sentenced on August 31 after they were convicted of Breaching the Corruption Prevention Act.

Constables Shemroy Hewitt and Andre Drummond were found guilty of soliciting funds to drop charges against a man for violating the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act.

According to the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), Hewitt, Drummond and another policeman were carrying out duties on January 3, 2017, when they signalled a motor vehicle to stop.

“Two men later exited the motorcar and were searched by the policemen. Further checks of the men revealed that one was wanted on suspicion of murder and was subsequently arrested. The other man was discovered to have lottery scamming information, which also necessitated his escort to the [police] station,” MOCA said.

The agency further outlined that while en route to the station, the policemen solicited $200,000 from the lottery scamming suspect, who indicated that he could withdraw the money from a Jamaica National Bank branch.

MOCA reported that he later withdrew $150,000 and handed it to Hewitt.

Following an investigation Drummond, Hewitt and the other policeman were charged with soliciting and accepting money.

Hewitt and Drummond were found guilty in the Hanover Parish Court last Friday.

Their colleague was found not guilty, as the court found that there was no evidence that he participated in the offence, said MOCA.