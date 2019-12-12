Aussie Brabazon takes up CWI coaching role

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Cricket West Indies has appointed Australian Chris Brabazon as its first-ever coach education manager, a move aimed at “producing world-class players” for the international sides.

Brabazon, formerly the Western Australian Cricket Association's coach development manager, has signed a three-year deal and will immediately oversee a Level 2 coaching course which gets underway in Kingston on Thursday.

“His appointment is a critical feature of our strategic plan to produce world-class players and winning teams through the development of West Indian coaches,” said Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams.

“Chris brings a wealth of experience having held a similar role of coach development manager in Western Australia for the past six years. He has worked at every level of the Cricket Australia coaching development pathway, from grassroots to international level, and is well-placed to drive CWI's objective of developing our coach education programmes,” Adams added.

“I have no doubt that Chris will play a significant role in advancing our regional game and am very excited to be working with him on improving coaching standards throughout the Caribbean.”

Brabazon played grade cricket for Collingwood Park in his late teens before also representing North Albany in league football.

He holds a postgraduate certificate in Business Administration with a focus in cricket, and has also worked with in coaching, talent development, and cricket management in Australia.

“I am looking forward to meeting and working with the coaches and coach developers throughout the Caribbean to ensure that all local players have access to inspirational learning environments that fosters their love of cricket,” said Brabazon.