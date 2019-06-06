Cricket WCup update: Australia all out for 288 vs West Indies
LONDON United Kingdom (AP) — Nathan Coulter-Nile stroked a career-best 92 off 60 balls after Steve Smith led Australia's recovery from 38-4 as the defending champions reached 288 all out against West Indies at the Cricket World Cup.
Coulter-Nile, a fast bowler, made the highest score by a No 8 in World Cup history by hitting eight fours and four sixes in an onslaught that jolted West Indies' aggressive pace attack after their superb start at Trent Bridge. His previous best ODI score was 34.
Smith steadied an innings that was rocking at 38-4 and at 79-5 with a 103-ball 73, before he was removed by one of the best catches of the tournament. Sheldon Cottrell took the catch one-handed just inside the boundary, tossed the ball in the air before he went over the rope, and returned to the field of play to collect the ball again.
Pacemen took all 10 wickets, just like when West Indies bounced out Pakistan for 105 last week in a seven-wicket win here in Nottingham.
Australia is also going for a second straight win, having already beaten Afghanistan.
