Australia beat England by 185 runs in 4th Test, retain Ashes

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (AFP) — Australia retained the Ashes with a 185-run win over England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford a short while ago.

The victory left Australia 2-1 up in the five-Test series ahead of next week's finale at the Oval.

England, set a mammoth 383 runs to win, were bowled out for 197 on the fifth day, with Australia paceman Pat Cummins, the world's top-ranked Test bowler, taking 4-43.