Cricket WCup update: Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs

LONDON, United Kingdom (AP) — Australia made it two wins from two games at the start of its Cricket World Cup title defence by eking out a 15-run win over West Indies.

Chasing 289 to win at Trent Bridge, West Indies had half-centuries from Shai Hope (68) and captain Jason Holder (51) but was restricted to 273-9 — mainly because of Mitchell Starc's 5-46, the first five-wicket haul of the tournament.

The Australians, who have also beaten Afghanistan by seven wickets, were only given a decent score to protect courtesy of Steve Smith's 73 and a career-best 92 off 60 balls by Nathan Coulter-Nile. That was the highest score by a No 8, or lower, in World Cup history.

Australia had been reeling on 38-4 and 79-5.

West Indies opened the tournament with a big win over Pakistan in Nottingham.

Australia joins New Zealand on a maximum four points.