Australia to stage delayed T20 World Cup in 2022
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (AFP) — The 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup — postponed by the coronavirus — will be staged by Australia in 2022, the International Cricket Council announced on Friday.
India will stage the 2021 edition as planned, the global governing body added.
The Women's Cricket World Cup, scheduled for next year in New Zealand, has been postponed until 2022.
ICC acting chairman Imran Khwaja said: "Over the last few months as we have considered how we return to staging global events, our number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in ICC events.
"The decisions the board have taken today are in the best interests of the sport, our partners and importantly our fans."
