Australian home affairs minister says he has coronavirus

SYDNEY, Australia (AFP) - Australia's home affairs minister Peter Dutton said he had tested positive for the new coronavirus and entered hospital quarantine on Friday.

"This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat," said the minister, who is an influential member of the government and a key architect of Australia's controversial immigration laws.

"It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice."