Authorities detain Haitian nationals in The Bahamas
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) said Monday that it had detained 31 Haitians on an uninhabited cay north of Ragged Island.
Acting on information, the HMBS LL Smith, under the command of Senior Lieutenant Shawn Adderley, searched the cay and “uncovered just over 30 migrants who all appeared to be in fair health”.
“A further search of the cay and surrounding area is currently being conducted by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, assisted by members of the Ragged Island fishing community,” the RBDF added.
The RBDF said that this latest apprehension of migrants is its first for the year, but that on January 7, in cooperation with the police, immigration and the United States Coast Guard apprehended seven foreign nationals suspected of being engaged in human smuggling in Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.
