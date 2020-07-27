Authorities worried after cracks detected at dams in southern Suriname
PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC)— Officials from the Ministry of Public Works were heading to the southern distrusts in Coronie on Monday after cracks, some as wide as four metres wide, have been detected in dams there.
The district coordinator for the ministry, Leroy Doorson, said that one of the dams is threatening the town of Totness, the oldest settlement in the district of Coronie. He said continuous rains in the area over the past few days have also not helped the situation.
“It has reached its peak and we hope it will rain less to stabilise the situation. We are in a transition phase from the wet to the dry season, which means that the pressure on the dam will also decrease,” he said, adding that the dam needs a thorough overhaul.
“It needs to be widened and raised to prevent breakages. We know that this government will boost the manufacturing sector and that will make us restart the rice sector in Coronie,” he said.
“We have mapped everything and will be conducting the machines to Burnside on Monday. The water is very high on the areas and we have to see how we can get the machines on site,” Doorson said, adding that the authorities are being asked to the spillway so that the water from the swamp can flow to the sea.
“We also check the drain pipes and try to pump the water to the sea day and night,” he added.
