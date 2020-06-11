Autopsy confirms brutal death for JDF private, son

KINGSTON, Jamaica — There are indications this evening that the three burnt bodies found in St Thomas on Sunday were the result of a double murder-suicide.

During a post mortem examination today, it was confirmed that the three were Jamaica Defence Force private Lexton Clayton, her common-law husband Kimani Taylor, and their son Tyler Taylor.

Clayton was found to have died from a chop to her neck, while the child's throat was slashed.

The cause of death of the child's father is yet to be determined, but it appears he ingested a poisonous substance.

