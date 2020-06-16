Autopsy reveals Susan Bogle was shot in the chest; son demands answers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Omari Stephens, the son of Susan Bogle who was killed in August Town, St Andrew last month, is today calling for answers as to who is to be held accountable for his mother's death.

In a tweet this morning, Stephens said: “Been trying to find words to express my rage, while respecting the time it takes for investigations. But I really am furious as to why it's taking so long to inform my family who killed my mother. The post mortem confirmed what we already knew. Interviews are done. Need answers.”

Bogle, a disabled woman, was killed on May 27 during a joint police/military operation at her home in the August Town community in St Andrew last week.

Yesterday, the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) said the post mortem for Bogle was conducted on June 12 by the Government pathologist.

The commission noted that present at the post mortem was also an independent observer at the request of the family.

It said that during the examination, a single gunshot wound to the chest was observed and the commission now awaits the official post mortem report and results from the ballistics examinations.

INDECOM further noted that all concerned officers relating to the incident have been interviewed.