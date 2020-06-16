Autopsy reveals Susan Bogle was shot in the chest; son demands answers
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Omari Stephens, the son of Susan Bogle who was killed in August Town, St Andrew last month, is today calling for answers as to who is to be held accountable for his mother's death.
In a tweet this morning, Stephens said: “Been trying to find words to express my rage, while respecting the time it takes for investigations. But I really am furious as to why it's taking so long to inform my family who killed my mother. The post mortem confirmed what we already knew. Interviews are done. Need answers.”
Bogle, a disabled woman, was killed on May 27 during a joint police/military operation at her home in the August Town community in St Andrew last week.
Yesterday, the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) said the post mortem for Bogle was conducted on June 12 by the Government pathologist.
The commission noted that present at the post mortem was also an independent observer at the request of the family.
It said that during the examination, a single gunshot wound to the chest was observed and the commission now awaits the official post mortem report and results from the ballistics examinations.
INDECOM further noted that all concerned officers relating to the incident have been interviewed.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy