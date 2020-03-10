Avoid coronavirus panic buying, PM urges citizens

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness is urging the public not to embark on panic buying with the discovery of a case of the novel coronavirus on the island.

Holness made the declaration yesterday at Progressive Grocers' 20th Anniversary Banquet at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston before Jamaica confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

The Prime Minister said he has been assured by players in the retail industry that there will be an adequate amount of supplies available and that prices will remain stable.

“Many of you would be seeing videos circulating of panic buying and empty shelves. I want to take this opportunity to say to our Jamaican consumers, that there should be no need for panic buying,” he said.

He noted that retailers and suppliers have a vital role to play in ensuring general stability in the economy given the current situation global threat that could disrupt supply chains.

“It is important that we recognise the critical role that the distributive trade will play in any disruptive crisis that may affect Jamaica, in ensuring that all hotels are stocked, and that our consumers can get access to critical supplies,” he noted.