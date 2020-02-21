Azan wants investigation of streetlight installation by JLP activist in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Member of Parliament of North West Clarendon, Richard Azan is calling on the authorities to investigate the installation of illegal streetlights in the community of Malcolm Town by a person he claims is a well-known Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) activist.

According to Azan the role of the activist must be investigated, as he appears to be the leading figure in the project, which should fall in the Parish Council framework.

Azan said that the activist, who has no legal authority or access to public funds, has been bragging on social media about installing streetlights in the community, although the Councillor for the area Trevor Gordon had secured the deal and was in the process of ensuring that the lights are installed.

Azan added that since the start of the political term, Councillor Gordon of the Spalding Division had applied for, and was assured that ten streetlights would be installed across the Division.

Azan argued that checks made by with the Clarendon Municipal Council and the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) revealed that no authority was given to the activist to install the lights.

“There is the need for lighting in the area, Councillor Gordon has been lobbying for installation of more streetlights in the Division and in particular that area and was promised to be given ten in this term. However, we want them to be installed in the correct way; the proper procedure must be followed to protect lives and property,” Azan charged.

He said that in 2018 a similar incident occurred where a JLP candidate in a by-election had supported the illegal installation of streetlights in a community. “These were later removed once he won the seat. The JPS removed the streetlights citing that no permission was sought and that the lights were improperly installed”.