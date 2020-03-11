BA Flight 2263 passengers urged to contact Health Ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Passengers who travelled on British Airways (BA) flight 2263 from the United Kingdom to Jamaica last week Wednesday, are being asked to contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the request this afternoon, as the Government sought to reach out to as many of the passengers as possible to ensure their health.

Speaking at a press briefing at Jamaica House, which followed an emergency Cabinet meeting, the prime minister acknowledged that the ministry can access the names from the flight's manifest, but noted that it is a possibility that the information given by passengers to the airline is not necessarily entirely accurate.

“It is important that they self-identify. If they have symptoms, the Ministry of Health will respond. We are asking you to call 888-ONE-LOVE and update us with your status and we will respond to you if it is necessary,” Holness said.

Balford Henry