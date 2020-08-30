BGLC closes head office after positive COVID-19 test

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) says it will be temporarily closing its Hagley Park Road head office after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement today, the BGLC said the office will be closed on Monday, August 31 and Tuesday, September 1 for sanitizing.

Executive Director of the BGLC, Vitus Evans, said, “the safety of our team members and all stakeholders is our top priority. As soon as we received the news of the positive test, our team went into action to immediately implement the measures defined in our COVID 19 response plan in the event of such occurrence.”

The gaming commission said it had already been actively implementing COVID 19 mitigation strategies, noting that the head office was sanitised yesterday as part of a previously scheduled exercise.

It added that work from home action plans were being implemented for team members and face-to-face interactions with licensees and other members of the public doing business with the commission had been suspended.

“We have consulted the Ministry of Health and Wellness and will be undertaking a contact mapping exercise to identify persons who may have been exposed to the virus,” Evans said.

“We wish a speedy recovery for our colleague and all other persons who are coping with COVID-19 at this time,” he added.