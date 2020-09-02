BGLC remains closed until September 7
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) is advising the public that its office at 78cef Hagley Park Road will remain closed until Monday, September 7.
The closure notice, first issued on Sunday, August 30, was intended to be in effect for two days and followed the positive COVID-19 test of a member of staff
But manager of corporate affairs and communication at BGLC, Jeanette Lewis, told JIS News that the closure is being extended to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation at the facility.
“While our office is closed, we remain open for business and serving our customers virtually, as our team is working from home to the best of our ability,” Lewis said.
She said the public may contact the BGLC via email, at info@bglc.gov.jm or WhatsApp at (876) 224-2452.
The BGLC is the regulator for Jamaica's gaming industry. Its mandate includes oversight of the operation of betting, gaming and the conduct of lotteries. The commission grants permits, licences and approvals to individuals or entities considered fit and proper to conduct betting, gaming and lottery activities.
It also protects the public from unfair, unscrupulous and illegal gambling activities while encouraging those who participate in gambling to always practise responsible gaming.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy