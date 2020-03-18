BGLC reverses order to close Off Track Betting parlours

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Government's regulatory arm for betting and gaming in Jamaica, the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC), is retracting a statement issued yesterday that all Off Track Betting parlours (OTBs) along with gaming lounges are to be closed with immediate effect.

“OTBs must comply and enforce social distancing guidelines and are permitted to remain open in support of scheduled horse racing meets,” the BGLC said in a release to the media.

“The OTBs are required to observe all social distancing guidelines and ensure that no more than 20 persons are accommodated in the venues at any time.

“This is a reversal of an earlier advisory regarding closure of gambling establishments and provides an exception to enable OTBs to remain open.”

This, in effect, means that racing can take place at Caymanas Park over the upcoming weekend if the local promoting company wishes to do.

All other gambling establishments such as gaming lounges and bars with gambling machines are to remain closed for the next seven days.