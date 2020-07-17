BGLC to allocate over $16m in tertiary grants

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) says it will be providing grants totalling more than $16 million to 325 tertiary students for the 2020/21 academic year.

According to the company, the grants are available to full-time undergraduates, 26 years and younger, who are enrolled at an accredited local tertiary institution and have a Grade Point Average (GPA) of at least 2.75.

Manager for Corporate Affairs and Communication at the BGLC, Jeanette Lewis, said each student will receive $50,000.

Lewis said the number of grants has increased because the company recognised that “there was a greater need” for assistance due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Whereas normally it goes towards tuition only, this year we are giving them the choice to use it for tuition or to buy a laptop computer,” she said.

She also said that there has been significant interest in the programme, “with over 12,000 attempts [by students] to apply on our website…we have over 900 confirmed applications in our system [as at July 15].”

As part of the application process, students are expected to write a 500-word essay discussing the impact advertising can have on underage gambling.

The deadline to apply for the grant is July 17. Additional details, including application requirements and forms, are available on the BGLC's website at www.bglc.gov.jm.