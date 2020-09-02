BITU says COVID, expected rains require flexible voting hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU) is urging employers to allow for flexibility in the time allotted to employees to exercise their democratic franchise of voting when the country goes to the polls to elect a new administration tomorrow.

The Representation of the People Act allows employees up to three hours to vote, except in cases where shifts begin at 10:00 am or end at 2:00pm.

But in a release to the media today, BITU president general Kavan Gayle argued that given the threats of the novel coronavirus and rains associated with tropical storm Nana, delays are to be expected and as such, employers should make necessary allowances.

He also urged the electorate to keenly observe the safety protocols in the process of casting their ballots.

“Wear your masks, sanitise as often as possible, observe the social distancing rules and avoid unnecessary congregation in public spaces, even after casting your ballots,” Gayle appealed.

“We are also encouraging a safe election with the freedom of fear, violence and intimidation,” he added.

The BITU president said the trade union is “looking forward to the recovery of the economy and the continuing development of the country in the most productive and efficient way as soon as possible after the process is concluded, so that we can resume working towards building a stronger Jamaica”.

“We are anticipating an increase in employment, the availability of more housing solutions and more support for the recovery of the business sector, especially MSMEs and the tourism industry which has suffered immensely from the current crisis,” said Gayle.

“We are also looking at more legislative reform aimed at protecting the labour force, including the OSHA (occupational safety and health) legislation which is before a joint select committee of Parliament. We encourage a resumption of those discussions as early as possible,” the BITU head added.