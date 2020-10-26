BMW, Toyota Axio recovered while being scrapped in St Catherine
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The St Catherine North police have recovered two stolen motor vehicles while they were being scrapped in bushes along the Sligoville main road in St Catherine on Wednesday, October 21.
According to detectives, the vehicles — BMW and Toyota Axio motor cars — were reported stolen in other parishes.
No arrests were made as the culprits managed to escape, but investigations are underway, the police said.
Commanding officer for the St Catherine North Division, Senior Superintendent Beau Rigabie said the incident was an indication of the level of organisation of those involved.
"We will continue to step up our policing activities in the area, especially as we head into the Christmas season," he said.
He pledged that the St Catherine North police will do all they can to ensure residents can live in safety and without fear, and urged residents who may have information to come forward.
"Call us at 876-984-2305 or call Crime Stop at 311," he said.
