BOJ invites CBDC providers to test solutions in Fintech Regulatory Sandbox
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) says it is now formally inviting central bank digital currency (CBDC) providers to develop and test potential CBDC solutions in its recently established Fintech Regulatory Sandbox.
The BOJ said this announcement follows an indication earlier this year that it was willing to consider the use of CBDC.
According to a statement from the Central Bank, CBDC is not to be confused with cryptocurrency.
The bank said CBCD is a digital form of central bank-issued currency and therefore is legal tender. Cryptocurrency, the bank said, is privately issued and generally not backed by a central authority and does not perform all the essential functions of money.
“As legal tender, CBDC is fiat currency, which means it can be exchanged dollar for dollar with physical cash. Households and businesses will be able to use CBDC to make payments and store value, as now obtains with cash,” the BOJ said in a statement.
“CBDC is backed by the issuing central bank and issued to licensed deposit taking institutions on a wholesale basis just as now being done with physical currency,” it added.
According to the central bank, if a viable CBDC solution is adopted and introduced, “the anticipated benefits for Jamaican citizens, businesses and the Government include increased financial inclusion, as it will provide another means of efficient and secured payments.”
The bank said for deposit-taking institutions, CBDC presents an opportunity to improve cash management processes and costs.
“In this event, however, the Bank wishes to assure the public that it will continue to issue bank notes and coins for facilitating all economic activities,” the statement read.
The BOJ said 'the Sandbox' is a controlled environment where technological financial innovations such as CBDC can be tested for viability, while ensuring adequate consumer protection and data privacy before any introduction to the Jamaican economy.
“Bank of Jamaica remains committed to the development of the retail payments infrastructure and Jamaica's transition to a digital economy in which consumers have the ability to make and receive payments, any time, any place, using any convenient device,” the statement continued.
For further information and queries, please contact Bank of Jamaica at cbdc@boj.org.jm
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy