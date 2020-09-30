BOJ keeps policy interest rate at 0.5 per cent
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bank of Jamaica (BoJ) has announced its decision to hold the policy interest rate (the rate offered to deposit-taking institutions on overnight placements with BoJ) unchanged at 0.50 per cent per annum.
In a statement this afternoon, the central bank indicated that its decision was based on the COVID-19 pandemic and its continuous adverse impact on economic activity.
“Bank of Jamaica has therefore kept the policy rate at the historic low of 0.50 per cent given our view that, in these circumstances, inflation will remain within the target of 4.0 per cent to 6.0 per cent and economic activity will remain weak,” the statement read.
“The economic outlook for Jamaica remains highly uncertain in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but Bank of Jamaica will continue to assess incoming data and stands ready to implement other policy measures if the need arises,” it added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy