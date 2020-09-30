BOJ names Robert Stennett a deputy governor
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) this afternoon announced the appointment of Robert Stennett to the position of deputy governor in charge of the Research and Economic Programming Division and the Financial Stability Department.
The position is effective for five years, starting October 1, 2020.
Stennett has been employed to the BOJ for more than 24 years and has a wealth of experience in central banking, particularly the development and implementation of monetary policy. He has held several senior positions, to include senior financial analyst, chief economist, advisor and his current position - division chief, Research and Economic Programming Division.
He holds a postgraduate degree in economics from the University of the West Indies.
