BOJ reopens main building in downtown Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) says the main building at Nethersole Place in downtown, Kingston will reopen to the public to allow for limited teller services effective Wednesday, September 16.

This follows the bank's previous closure of the building to carry out deep cleaning and sanitisation to manage risks associated with the COVID-19 virus. There had been a suspension of over-the-counter teller and coin exchange services to the public.

The bank said it will now only offer the following services to the public between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm daily until further advised:

1. Exchange of foreign currencies (see link for list of currencies exchanged http://boj.org.jm/foreign_exchange/fx_crates.php)

2. Exchange of mutilated and contaminated Jamaica dollar currency within stipulated guidelines.

For coin exchange services, the BOJ recommended that the public continues to use the services of GraceKennedy Payment Services at its locations islandwide (see link to list of locations https://gkmsonline.com/coin-collection).

Meanwhile, for other banking services the bank said the public should rely on their commercial banks or other deposit-taking entities.