BOJ resumes offering limited teller services
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) says it will resume the offering of limited teller services to the public between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm.
The BOJ has previously suspended counter teller services to the public in response to the increase in COVID-19.
The Bank listed the services that will be offered:
1. Exchange of foreign currencies (see link for list of currencies exchanged http://boj.org.jm/foreign_exchange/fx_crates.php)
2. Exchange of mutilated and contaminated Jamaica dollar currency within stipulated guidelines.
With respect to coin exchange services, the BOJ recommended that the public continue to utilize the services of Grace Kennedy Payment Services at their locations islandwide (see link to list of locations https://gkmsonline.com/coin-collection).
For other banking services, the Central Bank said the public should rely on their commercial banks or other deposit-taking entities.
