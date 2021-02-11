BOJ temporarily suspends teller services

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) says effective tomorrow, February 12, it will be temporarily suspending teller services.

The BOJ said the decision was made in light of the current spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Central Bank said that the critical systems which support transactions in the financial markets will continue to operate.

The BOJ also reminded the public that its coin exchange services have been suspended since August 2020. It recommended the public use commercial banks and/or other deposit-taking entities for the exchange of foreign currencies and other banking services.

As it relates to coin exchange, the public should continue to utilise the services of Grace Kennedy Payment Services at their locations islandwide, the BOJ said.