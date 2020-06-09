BOJ warns against using unauthorised e-payment service providers
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is advising the public that it has so far only authorised three service providers to offer electronic retail payment services to the public.
The three are Sagicor Bank (My Cash), National Commercial Bank (Quisk) and Alliance Financial Services Limited (EPay).
However, the bank said it is aware of electronic retail payment services being offered by unauthorised providers.
Electronic retail payment services are those relating to the use of an electronic retail payment instrument, such as a prepaid card or mobile wallet.
BOJ warns that as transactions of this nature, in the absence of regulatory oversight, could negatively impact the safety and integrity of the national payment system.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy